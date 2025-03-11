AGF Management Ltd. Buys 1,566,403 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 823.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566,403 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $126,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

