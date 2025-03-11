AGF Management Ltd. Buys 16,514 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $109,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day moving average is $180.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.