AGF Management Ltd. Has $100.23 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $100,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after buying an additional 2,776,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,793,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,631,000 after acquiring an additional 178,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

