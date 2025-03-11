AGF Management Ltd. Has $174.09 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Primerica comprises approximately 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $174,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Primerica by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRI opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.28.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

