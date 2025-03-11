AGF Management Ltd. Has $222.93 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for approximately 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $222,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $81,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

HEICO Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $283.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.86.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.