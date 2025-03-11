AGF Management Ltd. Has $51.58 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,381 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $51,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

