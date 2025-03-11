AGF Management Ltd. Has $86.17 Million Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,129 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $86,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.2 %

DUOL opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.88 and its 200 day moving average is $315.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,159 shares of company stock worth $107,512,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

