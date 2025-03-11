AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $77,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $495.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $545.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.88.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

