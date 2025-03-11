AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.