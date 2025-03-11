Amundi Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amundi raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,189 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $127,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KDP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.