Amundi Buys 1,172,368 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Amundi lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 565.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,368 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $123,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after acquiring an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,277,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,673,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 637,505 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $758,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,374.03. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,394 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

