Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,608 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $131,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,893,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

