Amundi Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Amundi lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,559 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $102,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

