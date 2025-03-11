Amundi Has $119.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Amundi increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in FOX were worth $119,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in FOX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 381,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in FOX by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 396,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 274,873 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 195,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

