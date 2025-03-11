Amundi Sells 154,026 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amundi trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,026 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $143,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 106,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,508 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $336.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

