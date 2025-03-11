Amundi Sells 265,184 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265,184 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $92,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CNI opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

