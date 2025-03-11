Amundi Sells 82,645 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,645 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $98,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

