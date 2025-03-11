Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Arch Capital Group stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

