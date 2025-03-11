Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 173.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price objective (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.