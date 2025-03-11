Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$26.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

