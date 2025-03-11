Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 80,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

