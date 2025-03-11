Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 549 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 362,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

