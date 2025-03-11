Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 724 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kyndryl by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KD

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.