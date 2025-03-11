Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,558,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,081,000 after buying an additional 629,827 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 391,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after buying an additional 305,555 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 517,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,098,000 after buying an additional 174,630 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 387,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $181.03 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

