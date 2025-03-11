Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

