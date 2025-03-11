Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.42.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

