Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,784.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

