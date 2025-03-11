Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 878,617 shares changing hands.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Doube purchased 564,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,642.22 ($7,264.35). Insiders own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

