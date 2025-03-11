AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

