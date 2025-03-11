Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 55,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.31.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

