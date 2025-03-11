Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,429 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Bakala Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

