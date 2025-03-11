Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

