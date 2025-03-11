Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 72,172 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,172 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $33,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

