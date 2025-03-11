Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 13.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.6% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bally’s traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 21,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 397,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bally’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bally’s Trading Down 11.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.05.
About Bally’s
Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tesla Stock is Oversold – Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks Institutions Are Quietly Dumping
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.