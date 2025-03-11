Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 13.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.6% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bally’s traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 21,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 397,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 496,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $7,326,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 378,950 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

