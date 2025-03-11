BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 80.0% increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $14.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

