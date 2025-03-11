Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in PG&E by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 279,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $24,770,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PG&E by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 589,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

PG&E Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

