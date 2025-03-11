Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 875 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average of $245.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

