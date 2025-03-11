Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $607.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $664.29 and a 200-day moving average of $651.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

