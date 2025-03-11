Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 100.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.13%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

