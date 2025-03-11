Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 6,526 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBIZ Trading Down 3.4 %

CBZ opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $23,383,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.