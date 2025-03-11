Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or utilize materials and devices engineered at the atomic or molecular scale. These companies often operate in sectors such as medicine, electronics, and materials science, where advancements in nanotechnology can lead to innovative products with enhanced properties, presenting unique investment opportunities in emerging technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.63. 94,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,487. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 657,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,556. The firm has a market cap of $314.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 939,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,057. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,945. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNNW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,348. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

