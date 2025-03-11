BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and traded as low as C$10.76. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 1,412 shares.

BioSyent Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of C$123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$1,267,557.28. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph March sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total transaction of C$55,628.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,707 shares of company stock worth $1,329,581. Insiders own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

