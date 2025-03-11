Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Block stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Block Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Block by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYZ shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Block from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.62.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $253,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,231.62. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $221,236.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,310,081.97. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,967 shares of company stock worth $1,649,113 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

