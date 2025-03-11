Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32.

About Blue Horizon BNE ETF

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

