BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BrightView by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

BrightView Stock Down 0.7 %

BV stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

