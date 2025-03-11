Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 896.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 884.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 119,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 107,389 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $867.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

