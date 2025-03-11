Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 896.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 884.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 119,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 107,389 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Stock Down 5.4 %
AVGO stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $867.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.28.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.