Brokers Issue Forecasts for UBX Q1 Earnings

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Unity Biotechnology worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

