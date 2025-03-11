Brokers Offer Predictions for GPI Q1 Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will earn $9.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $44.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $432.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.61. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,253,000 after acquiring an additional 232,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,119,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 203,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after acquiring an additional 80,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

