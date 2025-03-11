Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

BRKL stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $957.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

