C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Posts Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C3is had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.74%.
C3is Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CISS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,689. C3is has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $110,103.00, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.15.
About C3is
