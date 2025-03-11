C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Posts Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C3is had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.74%.

C3is Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CISS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,689. C3is has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $110,103.00, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.15.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

